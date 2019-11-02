Short Interest in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Grows By 6.6%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 208,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,335. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

