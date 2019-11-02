Short Interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Declines By 7.1%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 844,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2,477.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 881,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,578,000 after purchasing an additional 847,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,267,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,906,000. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 125,743.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 179,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,558,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.10. The stock had a trading volume of 471,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.