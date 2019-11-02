Short Interest in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expands By 7.6%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 14,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $453,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,177,065 shares in the company, valued at $389,190,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 359,160 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,728,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,722,000 after acquiring an additional 159,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 788.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 775,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,403. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.