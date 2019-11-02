Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Decreases By 9.7%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.74. 435,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $171.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.57. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

