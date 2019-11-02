Short Interest in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Declines By 9.4%

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $99,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $154,833.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 16.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at $4,938,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 340.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,134,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 334,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,315. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $19.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $639.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.