Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Decreases By 9.6%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of QADB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.42 million, a PE ratio of 171.43 and a beta of 0.94. QAD has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 2,527.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of QAD worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QADB shares. ValuEngine raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti started coverage on QAD in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.