Short Interest in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Increases By 7.5%

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several brokerages recently commented on PVBC. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.
