Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Drops By 5.8%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,398,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 12.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,316,000 after purchasing an additional 427,907 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at $79,786,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 38.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 205,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,388. PriceSmart has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

