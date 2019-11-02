Short Interest in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Increases By 7.2%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 809,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PSNL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Personalis alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,749,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,775,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,685,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,554,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,888. Personalis has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $31.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. Personalis’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.