Short Interest in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Decreases By 5.6%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

PVAC stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $397.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

