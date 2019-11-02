Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Decreases By 5.8%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 992,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock opened at $352.13 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $383.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.