Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Drops By 6.0%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 315,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.91. 159,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,707. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,228 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $2,768,833.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,692,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,068,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 1,515 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $226,174.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,195 shares of company stock worth $48,288,225 in the last three months. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 266.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $1,640,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

