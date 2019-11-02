Short Interest in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Drops By 10.6%

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

MOMO opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Momo has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.68 million. Momo had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

