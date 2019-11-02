Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Decreases By 10.0%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Chairman Robert D. Kamphuis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $181,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $600,400.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

