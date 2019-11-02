Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Decreases By 10.0%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other Mayville Engineering news, Chairman Robert D. Kamphuis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $181,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $600,400.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
