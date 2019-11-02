Short Interest in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Declines By 7.7%

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 9,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Signition LP grew its position in MAG Silver by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

