Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Decreases By 10.3%

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.24.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

