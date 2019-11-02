Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Decreases By 10.3%

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.