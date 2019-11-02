Short Interest in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expands By 6.3%

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE KRA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.74. 233,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,586. Kraton has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $762.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 57.8% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 67.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 47,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

