Short Interest in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Rises By 6.9%

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.90. 1,176,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,354. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 789,128 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,329,000 after purchasing an additional 768,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

