Short Interest in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Decreases By 7.2%

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on INST. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.
In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $55,852.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,728.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,976 shares of company stock worth $3,631,636 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of INST stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. 634,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. Instructure has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $50.19.
Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. Instructure’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Instructure Company Profile
Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.
