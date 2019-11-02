Short Interest in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Decreases By 7.2%

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INST. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Get Instructure alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $55,852.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,728.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,976 shares of company stock worth $3,631,636 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Instructure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Instructure by 70.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Instructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the third quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at $10,887,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INST stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. 634,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. Instructure has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. Instructure’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.