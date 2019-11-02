Short Interest in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Decreases By 9.7%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

INNT opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

