Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Decreases By 7.4%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIFS. ValuEngine upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 63.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.95. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average is $188.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $229.99. The stock has a market cap of $407.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

