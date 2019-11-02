Short Interest in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Increases By 7.7%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 24,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $1,464,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,740,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,810. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

