Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Decreases By 9.1%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Anthony Jr. Hayden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $190,638 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 45,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.25 and a beta of 1.55. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.21 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

