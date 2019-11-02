Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Decreases By 9.0%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 521,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, Director David J. Downey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,172.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $206,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens cut First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.70. 87,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,727. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

