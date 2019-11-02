Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Drops By 5.4%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 303,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.2 days.

FMAO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

FMAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

