Short Interest in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Decreases By 8.6%

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,651,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190,741 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 954,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 41.8% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

EQBK stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $28.23. 35,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,190. The company has a market cap of $439.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.48. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQBK. ValuEngine lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.