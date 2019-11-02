Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Increases By 5.2%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 886,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 628.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Employers by 115.4% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 34,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Employers by 101.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 55,397 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Employers by 337.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 111,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. Employers has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

