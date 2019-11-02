Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Declines By 9.1%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Elmira Savings Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Elmira Savings Bank stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 14,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.