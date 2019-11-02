Short Interest in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Declines By 9.2%

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 1,066,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Covanta has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.66%. Covanta’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

In other Covanta news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Covanta by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Covanta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 80.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

