Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Expands By 8.1%

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,800 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 812,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $871.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

