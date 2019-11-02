Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Drops By 13.2%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $523,356.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,574 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 49,944 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.54. 1,509,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

