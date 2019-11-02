Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Drops By 11.0%

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 981,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CENT stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of -0.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Colligan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $199,011.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

