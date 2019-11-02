Short Interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expands By 5.2%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. 409,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,994. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

