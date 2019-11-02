Short Interest in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Decreases By 5.7%

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CATM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cardtronics to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Cardtronics by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Cardtronics by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardtronics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

CATM stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

