Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expands By 7.0%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 24,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

COG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,924,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,679. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,255 shares of company stock valued at $721,896. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

