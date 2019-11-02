Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Grows By 6.6%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 916,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,532. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

In other news, EVP Myles Lambert purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $102,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,077.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,748.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $991,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 96,313 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

