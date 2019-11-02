Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Declines By 5.5%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in American Express by 212,845.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after acquiring an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in American Express by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

