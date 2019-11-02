Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Shiseido from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SSDOY opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

