Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.10

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Livecoin and Upbit. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a market cap of $1.37 million and $2,449.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,519,374 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

