Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.92% and a negative return on equity of 137.43%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SHLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.06. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLX. Mizuho cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

