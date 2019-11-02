Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,329.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 310,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,792. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

