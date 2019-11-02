Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is set to issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Shake Shack has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHAK stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 116.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $84.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,406 shares of company stock worth $21,864,786. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

