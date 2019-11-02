ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SFBS traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,335,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $509,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,334 shares of company stock valued at $129,001 and have sold 28,000 shares valued at $959,510. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $7,409,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,153.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 188.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,619,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.