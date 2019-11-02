Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 155,418 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 127.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQNS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 104,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.64.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,057.55% and a negative net margin of 120.67%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sequans Communications’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.