Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $38,836.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.