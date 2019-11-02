Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of -40.07 and a beta of -0.39.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

