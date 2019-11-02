Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.70-7.50 EPS.

NYSE SRE traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $147.29. 2,890,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,692. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $148.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.10.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

