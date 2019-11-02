Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WTTR. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $814.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 636,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after buying an additional 605,650 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,035,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 1,194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 335,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,741,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.