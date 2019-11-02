Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.584-2.856 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.64. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.65.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $645,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,969 shares of company stock worth $7,468,167. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

