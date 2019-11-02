Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SRL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.45. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of Scully Royalty worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

